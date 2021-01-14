Meijer Scholar Athlete- Abby Koops

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — She’s been a conference champ. She’s been a regional champ and now Forest Hills Northern diver Abby Koops is a Meijer Scholar Athlete.
The 18-year-old senior keeps racking up the accolades in the water and in the classroom where she currently holds a 3.8 GPA. Koops’ favorite subject in school is science but her favorite class right now is something called “Gone Boarding” where she and her classmates learn to build surfboards. She stresses this is no easy A course. It’s one that actually takes a lot of skills to succeed.
"It's more of a fun class," says Koops. "Learning how to take the math and the science and how all that affects the shape of a board and stuff."
Koops hopes to major in nursing next year when she attends Hope College. She will continue her diving career with the Flying Dutch as well.