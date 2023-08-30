This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Alizea Woods

The Bulldog says if you are able to find your passion, it makes everything else easier.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The latest Meijer Scholar Athlete of the week is someone you definitely do not want to mess with now or in her future endeavors. That's because she is as tough as they come.

Grandville High School senior Alizea Woods has shined on the rugby team since her sophomore year, and she hits hard too.

She also has been hitting the books. Woods has a 4.02 GPA and is in the National Honor Society at Grandville. She also plays viola in the school's orchestra.

"For me it is a lot about dedication and staying focused," Woods said. "It's really easy to get distracted but if you really want to be successful at something then you really have to prioritize it and work hard at it. It's kind of hard but if you love what you are doing, then it is worth it. Make sure you love what you are doing, and it is something you are passionate about because it does take a lot of hard work and it's not easy. But if you love what you are doing, it's worth it. Find something your are passionate about and you enjoy."

Woods has some big dreams. She aspires to attend Michigan State, and she wants to work in criminal law someday.

