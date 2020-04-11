Meijer Scholar Athlete: Ben Tadych

The Rockford senior has a 3.7 GPA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Back in August when we last interviewed Rockford senior Ben Tadych, he was contemplating life without fall football. Since then, a lot has changed.

The Rams linebacker is once again playing the sport he loves. In fact, he’s helped lead the Rams into the second round of the postseason.

Off the field, things are going great too. Currently, he’s got a 3.7 GPA and that’s why he’s this week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete. While he isn’t sure where he’s going to school just yet, he’s positive he’ll study Marine Biology. He says his passion for the field started right in his own neighborhood.

"Obviously I love fish, there's a lake over there. I loving fishing," he explains. "Also I had a really good teacher. He made me understand it really good."

Tadych is a two sport star for the Rams. In the spring, he also plays lacrosse.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.