This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Brody Conlon

This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete has battled through a tough time of his life and still has been able to shine in soccer and the classroom.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The next Meijer Scholar Athlete of the week has been able to fight through adversity with a positive attitude, even when it is tough to do so.

East Kentwood junior Brody Conlon is a star soccer player for the Falcons. He is nationally recognized for his skills.

However, Conlon had to be away from the game for seven months to deal with an Ulcerative Colitis diagnosis.

Even with that on his plate, he was still able to be a part of the student council and maintain a 3.9 GPA.

The Falcon says he likes to stay ahead.

"Always getting your work done before athletics," Conlon said. "That's always number one. It makes it a lot easier to do your job on the field when you know that all of your work in the classroom is done. That's the big part right there. Just be proud of yourself and not always get hard on yourself when it gets tough. When you are stressed out, try to ease it out and not over do stuff and not get super stressed out in the end."

Conlon hopes to play soccer in college. He plans on studying business, but isn't sure yet exactly what avenue he wants to go down.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.