Meijer Scholar Athlete: Earnest Young

This week's MSA want to use a business degree to make an impact in his community.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete was known as the brains of his football team.

Earnest Young's 4.0 GPA certainly made him more than deserving of that nickname, bestowed upon him by head coach Shane Fairfield. The senior receiver is a hard worker but he says his success wouldn't have been possible if not for the academics first mindset instilled by Muskegon for all of its student athletes.

"You know, you have to take your time with school. School comes first at Muskegon," he explains. "Sometimes before practice we do our homework in a classroom set aside for us. We get it all done and make sure everyone's grades are good."

Young isn't sure where he is going to college yet. He hopes one day to use a business degree to make an impact within his community.

