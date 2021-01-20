Meijer Scholar Athlete: Eliza Thelen

The Forest Hills Eastern volleyball star has a passion for faith, school and sports

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — This week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete has thee major passions in her life. There’s school, there’s sports, and then there’s her faith.

Forest Hills Eastern senior Eliza Thelen takes pride in succeeding wherever she goes. In addition to holding a 3.5 GPA, she’s played on the varsity volleyball team all four years of high school. After class she volunteers at her church, and just last year she took part in a mission trip to the Dominican Republic. It was an experience she says she’ll never forget.

“For me the biggest thing was being able to immerse myself in a different culture because I’ve never really been anywhere outside of Michigan or the United States in general,” the 17-year-old explains. “So it was awesome to get to know a culture different than mine.”

After high school, Thelen plans on studying at Grand Rapids Community College where she hopes to continue playing volleyball. She wants to major in psychology.

