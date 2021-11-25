Meijer Scholar Athlete: Ethan Droski

West Catholic junior excelling with a 4.324 GPA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — High school student across the state of Michigan started a well earned Thanksgiving break on Wednesday. However, as this week's Meijer Scholar Athlete reminds us, the academic grind never stops.

This week's nominee is Ethan Droski. The West Catholic junior currently holds a 4.324 grade point average. On the field, Droski starred as the quarterback and safety for the Falcons football team. In the classroom, his efforts earned him a spot on the Honor Roll.

While football took up a lot of his time this fall, he says prioritizing academics is always the most important thing.

"It's a lot of late nights," Droski said. "You've got to get all your homework done and use your time wisely in school. Make sure you study for all your tests and keep everything organized."