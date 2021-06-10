Meijer Scholar Athlete: Ethan Jozsa

This week's MSA hopes to play football in college.

Oakridge senior tackle Ethan Jozsa doesn’t know where he wants to go to school just yet, but as long as he has the opportunity to get on the field, he’s open to go anywhere. With a 4.06 GPA, he’s got options and they include Ferris State and Saginaw Valley State, two schools that are currently recruiting him.

“It would mean a lot,” the 17-year-old explains. “It’s something I’ve worked for. When I was younger I never imagined it would be possible. It would be crazy for me.”

Jozsa’s favorite subject in school is science. In his free time, he loves to fish with his friends.

