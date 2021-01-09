Meijer Scholar Athlete: Ethan Post

As you can imagine, between playing football and baseball, the senior doesn't have a lot of free time but he says that's just the way he likes it.

This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is someone who loves to stay busy. In fact, Ethan Post says it might be the secret to his success.

Post is currently a two star athlete at Lowell where he holds down a 4.0 GPA. As you can imagine, between playing football and baseball, the senior doesn't have a lot of free time but he says that's just the way he likes it. In fact, he credits his jam-packed schedule for keeping him on top of whatever needs to gets done.

"I like it better in the season," Post said. "I feel like I'm more focused on school. I know after practice I got set times to do my homework and school work. I can't procrastinate at all. I think it's easy to balance in the season."

All about structure. Post says his favorite subject in school is math.

