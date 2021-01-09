Meijer Scholar Athlete: Ethan Post

This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is someone who loves to stay busy. In fact, Ethan Post says it might be the secret to his success.
Post is currently a two star athlete at Lowell where he holds down a 4.0 GPA. As you can imagine, between playing football and baseball, the senior doesn't have a lot of free time but he says that's just the way he likes it. In fact, he credits his jam-packed schedule for keeping him on top of whatever needs to gets done.
"I like it better in the season," Post said. "I feel like I'm more focused on school. I know after practice I got set times to do my homework and school work. I can't procrastinate at all. I think it's easy to balance in the season."
All about structure. Post says his favorite subject in school is math.
