Meijer Scholar Athlete: Gabriel Spees

This week's MSA has dreams of getting astronauts into space.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If we ever end up going to Mars, this week's Meijer Scholar Athlete might help make it happen.

With a 4.2 GPA, Rockford senior Gabriel Spees has the grades to do whatever he wants, including working for NASA, his dream job. His first step is to study aerospace engineering in college. He knows it's not going to be easy, but he says he's willing to do whatever it takes to make his aspirations a reality.

"I want to be one of the guys that like works on the vehicles that go to space or like make fast planes and all that," said Spees.

The two-year varsity starter on the football team doesn't necessarily want to go to space himself, but he says if afforded the chance, he wouldn't it turn down.

"If there is opportunity, I'll take it."

Spees says he hopes to go to Western or U of M.

