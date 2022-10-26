This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Ashton Olson

Even with all of her extracurricular activities, Olson is able to maintain an outstanding 4.0 GPA.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRUITPORT, Mich. — It's Wednesday, so it's time to meet the newest Meijer Scholar Athlete of the Week. This kid works hard around the clock.

Ashton Olson plays three sports as a junior at Fruitport High School.

This is her first year on the varsity volleyball team, but she has been on the varsity softball and basketball teams for the Trojans since her freshman year.

Even with all of her extracurricular activities, Olson is able to maintain an outstanding 4.0 GPA. She is in the top 2% of her class.

Olson says she doesn't have any excuses to complete all of her work. She just does whatever she can to work it all out.

"I mean just always getting your work done," Olson said. "Doing your homework. Getting everything done on time and coming to practice on time. I get it done pretty easily. During other classes when I am not doing something, I'll do something else. Get it done right. You just have to get everything done. Put priorities first. I never really get a break. I go from one sport right into the next. It's hard work but it's training that always gives it that extra little help, motivation."

Olson aspires to be a police officer when she finishes school. She thinks she has the perfect amount of grit to not only do the job, but do it well. Olson is only a junior at Fruitport so she hasn't applied to schools yet, but she's hoping to go to either Michigan State or Muskegon Community College.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.