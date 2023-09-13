Our Meijer Scholar Athlete this week is Collin Ratajczak

His leadership has already allowed him to be named captain of the Knights varsity soccer team. He also runs track.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The next Meijer scholar athlete of the week is quite young, but he is already holding himself to a high standard in school and sports.

Kenowa Hills High School sophomore Collin Ratajczak is already impressing in just his second year of high school.

His leadership has already allowed him to be named captain of the Knights varsity soccer team. He also runs track.

If that doesn't impress you, this will. Ratajczak carries an honors class load, added AP classes to his schedule and is still able to maintain a 3.863 GPA.

He loves to put his nose to the grindstone.



"I think it takes a lot of hard work and discipline," Ratajczak said. "I think working ahead and focusing on your work is really important. Also, showing up not just physically but mentally and giving your full attention to your teachers is really important. You can't really learn anything if you are not giving your full attention. I think that having discipline helps you get your homework done. You get everything done on time.

Ratajczak does not have his future all figured out just yet, but he does know he wants to play soccer in college.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.