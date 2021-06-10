Meijer Scholar Athlete: Jack Wohlford

The Comstock Park senior wants to follow in his mom's footsteps and become a teacher.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Hopefully in every young person's life, there's someone who makes an impact. Someone who inspires. For this week's Meijer Scholar Athlete, that someone is his mom, Rachel.

With a 4.01 GPA, she is the reason Jack Wohlford kills it in the classroom at Comstock Park High school. She is also the reason the 17-year-old senior is so motivated to excel in the three sports he plays: Football, bowling and baseball. And she is also the reason Jack wants to become a teacher.

"It's what my mom does and she always enjoyed it, and I kind of want to follow in her footsteps," Jack explains. "She always enjoyed helping the kids and I kind of want to make a difference like that too."

Rachel, at one point, was Jack's middle school teacher. In case you were wondering, he would call her "mom," when she was on the job.

