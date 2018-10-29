MUSKEGON, Mich. - This week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete of the week is a big guy with a bigger heart. He is Mona Shores lineman Josh Hill.

The senior is a three-sport star for the Sailors. He not only plays football, he also wrestles and runs track. Despite his busy sports schedule, he maintains a 3.5 GPA and still has time to give back to the community. In fact, on Wednesdays he goes and reads to local elementary school kids.

