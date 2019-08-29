GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the school season returns, so too does our Meijer Scholar Athlete of the week feature.

Our first Meijer scholar athlete of the year is a man of many talents. In addition to holding a 4.1 GPA, South Christian senior Josiah Kruithof is member of both the Sailors football and baseball team.

He plans on studying Aviation Flight Science at Western Michigan in 2020. If that weren't enough, this 17-year-old can also sing and act. If you ask him nicely, he'll even give you a quick performance on the spot.

“I tore my ACL last season so I couldn’t play football and I was planning on playing basketball like I did freshman and sophomore year but I couldn’t do that because of the ACL either,” said Kruithof. “I decided to try something new and just do the musical. My brother did it when he was a junior and senior. He said he loved it, so I decided I’d give it a try.”

Kruithof and the Sailors open their football season Thursday against Greenville.

If you have a high school student that you would like to nominate to be our Meijer Scholar Athlete of the week then we'd love to hear from you! Just click here and scroll down toward the bottom of the page then submit the required information. We'll honor a new scholar athlete every Wednesday night during our 6 pm sportscast.