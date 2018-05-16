WHITEHALL, Mich. - This week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Katelyn Goodrich of Whitehall.

The senior is a star volleyball, basketball and softball player for the Vikings.

Her best sport is probably softball where she is a three year varsity captain and plans to play club softball at Central Michigan next year.

She will also be staying close to sports in the classroom as she carries her 4.1 GPA to Mount Pleasant and studies to become an athletic trainer.

Her toughest foe may be time management once she gets to college but she feels her time at Whitehall has suited her well.

