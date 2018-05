WALKER, Mich. - This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Katie Westfall of Kenowa Hills.

The third Knight to win this year, she runs cross country and track for the Black and Gold.

She will also run in college next year but undecided exactly where but she shouldn't have much trouble getting in wherever she wants because of the 4.18 GPA she carries.

Her mental fortitude in the classroom forged by her work on the track.

