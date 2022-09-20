Meijer Scholar Athlete: Makena Gessner

The ultimate goal for Gessner is to study marine biology for her profession so she can learn how fish operate in their ecosystem.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids High School senior Makena Gessner gives it her all for the Pioneers field hockey team.

Not only does Gessner shine on the field, but she also works very hard with her studies.

Gessner maintains an impressive 3.6 GPA while balancing her school work with field hockey and soccer. Gessner says she has learned all about time management during her time at East Grand Rapids.

The ultimate goal for Gessner is to study marine biology for her profession so she can learn how fish operate in their ecosystem.

"Ever since I was a kid, I always used to go to aquariums and look at the fish," Gessner said. "My mom said I could sit there for hours and just look and be there with the fish. I actually went back there this past spring break to an aquarium down in Georgia. Again, I sat there and looked at the fish and reclaimed my passion for it. I am looking forward to starting."

Gessner hopes to study marine biology at Michigan State next year.

