Our first Meijer Scholar Athlete of the year is Megan Unger

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Our weekly Meijer Scholar athlete segment is back, and we have the perfect student to recognize as we kick off the 2023-24 school year.

Rockford High School student Megan Unger is unbelievable in the water. She is the fastest underwater streamline swimmer on the Rams squad. That will happen when she has practices before and after school every single day.

She's also a standout in the classroom. Unger takes honors and AP classes. The senior is in the National Honor Society with an impressive 4.2 GPA all while working two part-time jobs.

The Rams star swimmer says her peers helped her to perform well in both sports and school.

"I think part of it is priorities because if you know what your goals are then you want to do what is best to do that," Unger said. "Also, when your close friends have the same goals and ambitions as you, it pushes you to want to be at that level with them. If the people you surround yourself with aren't as ambitious as you, you wouldn't want to work as hard because you don't have anyone challenging you to get your goals and stuff like that."

Unger's goal is to swim in college at Wayne State. It is her dream school for many reasons. For one, she loves the swimming program but also she hopes to study nursing there as well. After shadowing a neighbor, she decided she wanted to go into the field. She says she does not want to stay in one place all day and that nursing would be perfect for her.

