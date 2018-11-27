LOWELL, Mich. - Sometimes a little sibling rivalry is a good thing, and that’s certainly the case with our Meijer Scholar Athlete of the week.

Regan Coxon is a senior at Lowell High School. Coxon is a two sport athlete for the Red Arrows. She was all state soccer this year and she is also a member of the girls basketball team. When she’s not filling up the stat sheets, she is taking care of business in the classroom with a 3.78 GPA.

Coxon’s drive comes from having a twin brother, who is just as determined as her to be the best.

