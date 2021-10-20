Meijer Scholar Athlete: Wes Near

Near hopes to follow his mom's footsteps and go into the medical field.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Among the many characteristics of this week's Meijer Scholar athlete is that he's not squeamish.

Wes Near is a two sport athlete for Coopersville. With a 4.1 GPA, he's put himself in great position to chase a career in medicine and science. In fact in school he's favorite subject is anatomy. In a class like that, it's guaranteed that things are going to get a little graphic, however Near has no problem with that.

"Oh yeah, it's so much fun," the 17-year-old says. "We get to watch heart surgery later in the year and I'm so excited about that."

Near says he was inspired to go into medicine by his mom who is a breast cancer surgeon.

