Meijer Scholar Athlete: Justin Dyksma

Not all sports are back in session but class is and that’s why we’re up for another edition of the Meijer Scholar Athlete. This week, we take a look at another student who we meant to spotlight to last year before the pandemic shut down high school sports.

While maintaining a 3.65 GPA, Justin Dyksma was a four-sport athlete at NorthPointe Christian. He played football, soccer, and basketball as well as baseball, which is what he plays now at Ashland University.

Dyksma knew before going into college, he was going to put on weight. So after his junior season, he made up his mind he was going to gain 20 pounds which is what he ultimately did before leaving high school. He explained to 13 On Your Side, how he was able to do it in less than year.

“A lot of weight lifting, working out, and a lot of protein,” he explained. “There is a lot of stuff I can choose and not eat but what I want to do is just to gain more muscle and I have to limit myself on not to do that.”

Dyksma favroite subject in high school was math. He is currently studying finance.

