Meijer Scholar Athlete: Ayden Riley

The FHN soccer star currently has a 4.2 GPA

It started with Legos, now Ayden Riley’s love of building could be taking him to some of the best engineering schools in the country.

Riley is this week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete. He’s a senior on the Forest Hills Northern soccer team who also happens to have a 4.2 GPA. The 17-year-old is thinking about going to either MSU or Michigan but he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of going all the way to California to chase down a passion that began as a little kid with building blocks.

“Well, they’re both building. You’re thinking about the design, the concept. It’s your own thing that you get to build,” Riley said. “That’s the same in the real world. You think of a design, you get to build the design and you get to use it and see how other people use it.”

Riley says his dream job is in aerospace engineering.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.