Meijer Scholar Athlete: Brady Liestra

In working with the MHSAA, the East Grand Rapids junior is making an impact for high school athletes in Michigan.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete is part of a select group of kids who are making an impact on high school sports across the state.

Checking in with a 4.5 GPA, junior Brady Liestra is a two-sport star at East Grand Rapids. But when the 17 year old is not playing football or basketball, he has active role in the student athletic leadership board on the MHSAA. It’s an impressive honor conserving only 10 kids are chosen at a time. Their main task right now is creating a statewide school spirit competition.

“Right now, we are working on "Battle of the Fans" which is like for all the schools in Michigan. Their student sections compete and we hand out awards for every division to see whose is the best,” he explains.

Brady isn’t sure where he’s going to school yet but he knows he wants to major in business.

