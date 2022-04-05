Meijer Scholar Athlete: Emily Bussert

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — This week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete is a higher jumper who is eager to jump into the field of education.
Checking in with a 3.9 GPA, Comstock Park senior Emily Bussert is headed to Michigan State with the goal of becoming a teacher for elementary school kids. The 18-year-old says she took an interest in the profession thanks to all the teachers who have had an influence on her.
“I really do like little kids. I did junior achievement for a long time that kind of just interests me,” she explains. “The connection between the kids I think is really special. Just having a fun time at that age is important.”
In addition to track and field, Bussert also played basketball for the Panthers.
