MSA: Gabby Gaston

The 17-year-old has a passion for saving the planet that is even stronger than her love of sports.

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — She may be the final Meijer Scholar Athlete of the school year but when it comes to her rank among North Muskegon graduates for the class of 2022, Gabby Gaston is second to no one.



The 17-year-old four-sport star has a 4.0 GPA and is number one in her class. Gaston is headed to the University of Alabama next year and though her athletic career will end, she’s excited to refocus her passion toward saving the planet as an aspiring environmental engineer.

“I really hope to focus on sustainability and reducing the pollution, especially around the Great Lakes,” she explains. “Living around here, it’s really hard not to not think about that. I really want to preserve that beauty and just the wonderfulness of Lake Michigan.”

Gabby’s already doing her part to make the world more sustainable. When she’s not in school, she has her own business. She recycles old materials, turns them into new clothes and sells them.

