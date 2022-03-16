Meijer Scholar Athlete: Jackson Vanhekken

Vanhekken is at peace having played his last soccer game.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete was a natural on the pitch, but now he’s ready to take on the next big challenge of his life – becoming a physical therapist.

Holland senior Jackson Vanhekken started playing soccer in the first grade. He went on to become a three-year varsity star and was on the third team all-state last fall. But rather than play in college, Jackson wants to focus on his career and it sounds like he’s at peace with his decision.

"I think I am, and as hard as it is to say goodbye to a sport you've played for so long, I think just the success Holland has had and that I've had, made it a lot easier," Vanhekken says.

Vanhekken has a 3.6 GPA. He plans on going to either Calvin or GVSU.

