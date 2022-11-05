At one point, this Northview senior was playing five sports for the Wildcats.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s busy, and then there’s this week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete.

Madison Rempalski is a senior at Northview High school. Currently, she’s a four-sport athlete for the Wildcats, but at one point she was actually doing five. Just last year, she ran cross country in the fall, basketball and volleyball in the winter, and then track and lacrosse during the spring.

Oh yeah, did we mention she somehow is holding a 4.3 GPA? Though she ended up dropping volleyball, the 18-year-old senior says she has no regrets about taking on an additional sport.

“I just love playing sports,” she explains. “The big part about volleyball was that my friends were on the team. I was no star player, but it was just more fun to be with my friends and have that opportunity to be with them, especially over COVID to see them a lot.”

Rempalski is headed to Seton Hall next year where she’ll major in biology and run cross country.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.