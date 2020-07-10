Meijer Scholar Athlete: Travis Zdanowski

This West Catholic star football player is the son of an athletic director and he has dreams of one day becoming an AD himself

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Some of our viewers might recognize the name of Brian Zdanowski. He's the long-time athletic director at Greenville High School. Well he’s got a son named Travis, who is hoping to one day follow in his footsteps.

With a 4.0 GPA, it sounds like this week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete is well on his way to doing it. The 17-year-old senior plays three sports at West Catholic: football, baseball, and basketball, and he hopes to get an athletic scholarship in any of those sports in college. Travis plans to major in sports management with the goal of someday becoming a high school AD and believe it not, he’s already thinking of different ways to increase attendance at games when he’s able to take control.

“A lot of the things are just getting students, spreading what’s everything going around in the school and not just the big sports,” he adds. “We have a rugby team at West and I’m sure a lot of these people don’t know about rugby. Just spreading the love of sports around, I guess.”

Travis says one thing he will do when he’s an athletic director is find different ways to engage with the community on social media.

