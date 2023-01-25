Meijer Scholar Athlete: Erin Fennema

Fennema maintains an impressive 4.0 GPA at Northview while co-captaining the bowling team, and her favorite class is AP Computer Science.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The newest Meijer Scholar Athlete loves a good challenge.

Northview High School senior Erin Fennema is a star bowler for the Wildcats.

She has been named a co-captain of the Northview Bowling team and averages a 177 score at the alley.

Fennema is always looking to improve in bowling, spending much of her time practicing at Northfield Lanes, but she always finds time for her studies.

Fennema maintains an impressive 4.0 GPA at Northview, and her favorite class is AP Computer Science.

As a Type 1 diabetic, Fennema has some big goals to help others like herself with what she has learned in computer science.

"I am also hoping to engineer a software because I am a diabetic so if I can make a software to help me and other people, that would be pretty sick," Fennema said. "Definitely at the beginning of high school, it was a lot of, 'This computer science class is really interesting.' Just doing different aspects of it and now I am doing AP Computer Science. I have gone up the ladder."

Fennema hopes to study computer science at either North Carolina, Penn State, Western Michigan or Michigan Tech.

