Meijer Scholar Athlete- Jenna Reitsma

Lowell senior Jenna Reitsma has been dreaming about the opportunity since she was 12. Last year she made it happen when she announced she’s going to Marquette. The Golden Eagles are going to be very happy she is coming their way. First off, the 17 year old gets it done on the court and has made first team all-state the last two years. But that’s not all because also has a 3.75 GPA. With that kind of resume, Reitsma had plenty of options about where she would play and go to school. In the end, she picked Marquette though because it reminds her of Grand Rapids.