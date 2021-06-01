Meijer Scholar Athlete- Jenna Reitsma

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete can’t wait to take on the challenge of playing volleyball at the division one level.
Lowell senior Jenna Reitsma has been dreaming about the opportunity since she was 12. Last year she made it happen when she announced she’s going to Marquette. The Golden Eagles are going to be very happy she is coming their way. First off, the 17 year old gets it done on the court and has made first team all-state the last two years. But that’s not all because also has a 3.75 GPA. With that kind of resume, Reitsma had plenty of options about where she would play and go to school. In the end, she picked Marquette though because it reminds her of Grand Rapids.
“I like the seasons,” she explains. “You got to have all the seasons. I love fall. Winter is pretty, pretty cold. It’s not my favorite but I definitely like having all the seasons. It feels kind of like home.”
Reitsma says she hopes to study psychology.