This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Jason Yosifovski

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The newest Meijer Scholar Athlete works hard at everything he does.

East Kentwood High School senior Jason Yosifovski stands out on the Falcons hockey team. He has been named a co-captain of the team, which is a tremendous honor for Yosifovski because he grew up watching East Kentwood hockey all of his life.

He also plays on the East Kentwood baseball team.

On top of getting it done in both hockey and baseball, Yosifovski is always studying for his AP classes or his SAT prep.

His dedication to his studies has earned him a 4.12 GPA and he is also in the top 25 percent of his class at East Kentwood. Yosifovski is proud of his efforts in the classroom.

"You know, it just takes a lot of hard work and a lot of studying," Yosifovski said. "You have a lot to do. A lot on your plate at all times and just getting it done. Every day I wake up with a goal and just get after it, you know. On a normal day, I wake up with the intent to be better than I was yesterday in everything I do."

Yosifovski's goal is to study business when he goes to college. He is hoping to attend the University of Michigan.

