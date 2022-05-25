Meijer Scholar Athlete: Porter Saunders

After playing four sports at Spring Lake, Saunders is excited to study business at Michigan State.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Among the many talents of this week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is that he knows how to put on a good wedding.

Checking in with a 4.0 GPA, Porter Saunders is a four sport athlete at Spring Lake. Next year, the 18-year-old senior will leave athletics behind once and for all and focus all his attention on studying business at Michigan State.

But Saunders already has a head start on learning what it takes to make money. For the past two years, he's worked for "Bare Foot Wedding," a company that plans ceremonies along beaches.

"It's usually smaller, like maybe 50-100 people are at the wedding. Our bosses are the officiants and we just set up the chairs, arbors and sashes."

Saunders says he's discovered the key to success in business is making good relationships.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.