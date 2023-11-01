Meijer Scholar Athlete: Savannah Miller

Even with all her extra-curricular activities, Miller is able to maintain a 4.0 GPA and is ranked second in her senior class.

KENT CITY, Mich. — The latest Meijer Scholar Athlete is a four-sport athlete and a self-admitted nerd.

Kent City senior high school student Savannah Miller likes to stay very busy.

Miller has always played basketball, volleyball and softball. However, this year, she decided to put even more on her play and join the golf team at Kent City High School.

Even with all of those extra-curricular activities, she is able to maintain a 4.0 GPA and is ranked second in her senior class.

Miller aspires to one day work as a physician's assistant, and it all stems from how she was raised.

"I always grew up around the health field and health care because my mom was a nurse and my dad works in the hospital so it always interested me," Miller said.

"When I was little, my dad would always recite the periodic table of elements with me at the dinner table. It was just something we did because he is kind of a nerd too. I liked it growing up and it became something I really enjoyed ins school."

Miller plans to attend Grand Valley State after high school to study to become a physician's assistant.

