This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Cailin Knoop

Even though she is so swamped, Knoop maintains a 4.0 GPA and is in the national honors society.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The next Meijer Scholar Athlete of the week has so many activities on her plate it is actually kind of crazy.



Big Rapids High School student Cailin Knoop is a three-sport athlete.

The senior plays volleyball, basketball and softball and she is in the athletic leadership club. She also decided to join the school's key club for her senior year.

The Cardinal says it all comes down to her mindset.



"It definitely takes a lot of motivation to work hard and just keep your energy up," Knoop said. "It's mentally draining to do sports and study all of the time. You just really have to be motivated and want to do well. I would say I have always tried to be motivated. I have a Type A personality so I like to do well in everything that I do."