This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Luke Glasgow

Spring Lake senior Luke Glasgow is a go getter.

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Before we interviewed our next Meijer Scholar Athlete of the week, we were told he is the nicest kid on earth, and he lived up to the billing.

Spring Lake High School senior Luke Glasgow is a go-getter.

He runs a 4:40 mile on the Lakers cross country team and he has been the class president for the past four years.

On top of that, Glasgow plays the snare drum in the school band, and is in the school's national honor society with a 4.0 G.P.A.

Obviously, this scholar athlete has accomplished a lot. He says it comes down to who he has surrounded himself with.

"It's a lot of hard work," Glasgow said. "It is a lot to balance. It takes having a lot of people around you: good coaches, good teachers, parents, friends, people who are going to help you out when you have a lot going on in your life. And then, some hard work and determination. I've got a lot of good coaches and teachers that understand that I have a lot going on and they are always able to help me when I need help. Don't be afraid to do a lot. Do what makes you happy but make sure you've got good people around you. Just do what you love. Do what makes you happy."