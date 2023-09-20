This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Sarelis Rosario

The senior is playing in her first year of volleyball with the Wolves and she spends much of her time volunteering at the school.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The next Meijer Scholar Athlete of the Week has a smile that will brighten anyone's day.

Wellspring Preparatory High School student Sarelis Rosario is as busy as can be, but her positive attitude helps her get through stressful times.

The senior is playing in her first year of volleyball with the Wolves and she spends much of her time volunteering at the school.

With all of that on her plate, Rosario is still able to maintain a 4.0 GPA.

She says it all comes down to her mentality.

"Having a good mindset can really set you up for success whether it be academically or outside of school in your everyday life," Rosario said. "I think at the end of the day there is a difference between trying and failing and trying, failing and trying again. Having a good mindset can just push you forward and allow you to have more experiences and just be an overall good student."

Rosario is shooting for the stars. She aims to become an astronomer someday. After high school she will get her associates at Davenport in computer science. Once that is done, she hopes to study astronomy at either Arizona or Columbia.

