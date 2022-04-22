Southwest Middle/High School students being sent home early

High school students will be dismissed at noon, while students in grades 7 and 8 will be let out at 12:30 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Students at Southwest Middle/High School are being sent home early due to a facility-related issue, Grand Rapids Public Schools said Friday.

GRPS says the issue is forcing the school to close early.

High school students will be dismissed at noon, while students in grades 7 and 8 will be let out at 12:30 p.m.

Busses will be provided to eligible students, the school said.

Staff will also remain in the building until all students have departed.

