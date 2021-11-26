Unity Christian ends historic season with defeat in state title game

The Crusaders set a state record for points in a season leading up to the state championship game, but Chelsea took the title.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Early in the Division IV State Final from Ford Field, it looked like Chelsea might have figured out the key to shutting down Unity Christian's offensive attack.

Then the Crusaders started scoring and by the time the Bulldogs regrouped, a championship looked out of reach.

Down 14 nothing in the 1st quarter, Unity Christian rallied with 32 straight points over the next 13 minutes.

But in a fourth-quarter answer, Chelsea racked up enough to go on to win the state title 55-52.

The tears are certainly flowing for Unity Christian. What an unbelievable season that ends in heartbreak. Chelsea wins 55-52 on a FG with no time left. @13OYSL @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/2uz11elrp2 — Jamal Spencer (@JamalSpencerTV) November 27, 2021

This wasn't the ending Unity Christian wanted, but the Crusaders set a new state record for points a season, breaking the old mark of 774 set by set by Orchard View in 1999.

Unity Christian finishes the year at 13 and 1.

