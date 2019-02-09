MUSKEGON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Trevor Schultz, a North Muskegon varsity soccer player, made what looked like a nearly impossible goal on Monday, Aug. 26 in their game against Reeths-Puffer.

Trevor gets a running start on a penalty kick and launches the ball into the air. It soars up and curves at just the right moment to sneak into the corner of the net.

Trevor proudly walks away with his hands in the air while his teammates run over to congratulate him. Watch the moment here:

Trevor is in his senior year at North Muskegon. He's hoping to continue his soccer career in college.

Despite his valiant efforts, the Norsemen lost that game to Reeths-Puffer 4-2. Trevor's goal was the second for North Muskegon just before the half. In the second half of the game, Reeths-Puffer scored three more goals.

Video from Jennifer Johnson Schultz.

