VOTE | 13 On Your Sidelines MVP candidates for Week 4

Who should be the MVP of the Week?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Four weeks are down and five weeks remain in the high school football season.

But who should be named the MVP for Week 4?

Here are the nominees:

Candidate No. 1: Allendale senior quarterback Tyler Sparks

Our first MVP candidate put up one of the best performances not just in the state, but in Michigan high school football history. Allendale quarterback Tyler Sparks provided more than just a spark. He combined for eight touchdowns, seven of which were on the ground. That's not just a school record but ranks third in the state all time. The senior totaled 489 yards of offense in the 61-38 victory over Hamilton.

Candidate No. 2: Muskegon senior quarterback M'Khi Guy

The second MVP of the week finalist won the MVP of the Week twice last year and, now, he's on the vote for the first time in 2023. Muskegon quarterback M'Khi Guy put on a show against the Big Reds biggest rival Mona Shores. The senior rushed for 264 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw another touchdown pass. Guy was the guy on Friday night in Muskegon's 42-21 win over the Sailors.

Candidate No. 3: Rockford senior quarterback Drake Irwin

Our net MVP candidate had an incredible game in our 13 On Your Sidelines game of the week. Rockford quarterback Drake Irwin came alive in the second half against Caledonia. In all, he completed 22 of 28 passes for 431 yards and three touchdowns in the 42-16 victory over the Scots. The senior's big night is a big reason why the Rams are 4-0.

Candidate No. 4: West Catholic senior wide receiver Nolan Rinehart

Our fourth and final MVP candidate was a special teams menace last week. West Catholic two-way star Nolan Rinehart recorded three total touchdowns, but two of those scores were on kickoff returns - both going 90 yards each. The senior Falcon showed he could get it done in all three phases in West Catholic's 68-27 drubbing over Unity Christian.

Make sure you get the votes in. The poll ends on Thursday.

13 On Your Sidelines MVP winners from the 2023 season

Week 1: North Muskegon junior kicker Owen Booth

Week 2: Montague senior wide receiver Paul Olson

Week 3: Northview junior quarterback Armaan Irving

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.