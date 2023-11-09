VOTE | 13 On Your Sidelines MVP candidates for week three

Here at 13 On Your Sidelines, we need your help deciding our Week 3 MVP Candidate.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Three games are down in 2023, and the competition only continues to get better each week around West Michigan.

Here at 13 On Your Sidelines, we need your help deciding our Week 3 MVP Candidate.

Here are the four nominees:

Candidate No. 1: Hamilton senior running back Ben Boehm

Our first MVP candidate was spending most of his time in the endzone on Friday night. Hamilton running back Ben Boehm scored five rushing touchdowns for the Hawkeyes against Fruitport. The senior totaled 151 yards on 13 carries to help beat the Trojans 44-20. Boehm's big night is a big reason the Hawkeyes are 3-0 for the first time since 2016.

The showdown between Hamilton and Fruitport was our "fan vote" game of the week and it was dominated by the Hawkeyes. Hamilton pulls it out 44-20.@HCSHawkeyes @FRTPRT_FTBLL pic.twitter.com/W4R0VxOT9W — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) September 9, 2023

Candidate No. 2: Northview junior quarterback Armaan Irving

The second MVP candidate for Week 3. was Mr. Clutch. Northview quarterback Armaan Irving came up big for his team when they needed it most. The only junior on this list threw a late touchdown in regulation, and then another in overtime, and another after that in double OT. In all, Irving recorded four touchdowns on 223 total yards in Northview's 35-34 double overtime win over Greenville. The Wildcats are now 3-0 for the first time since 2011.

Candidate No. 3: Whitehall senior quarterback Kyle Stratton

Our next MVP candidate has shown up on this list a few times before. Whitehall quarterback Kyle Stratton continues to dominate. The Vikings senior tossed four touchdown passes and ran in another as he combined for five touchdowns on 375 total yards of offense in the 56-26 victory over Hastings. It's the second week in a row Whitehall put more than 50 points, and that's thanks to Stratton.

WATCH: Whitehall defeats Hastings 56-28 and they are 3-0 going into the Battle For The Bell against Montague next week.@kstrattt @trannonaylor @CamFallThompson @ryangoodrichh pic.twitter.com/GjxixFzjI3 — Matt Gard (@mgard_wzzm13) September 9, 2023

Candidate No. 4: Zeeland East senior quarterback Austin Keur

The fourth and final MVP candidate had quite the game at Houseman Field. Zeeland East quarterback Austin Keur combined for five total touchdowns on Friday, three with his legs and two with his arm in the 63-27 takedown of Grand Rapids Union. The Chix have already surpassed their point total from last season and their senior leader has helped lead the charge to a 3-0 start.

Zeeland East couldn't be stopped on Friday. @chixsports lit up the scoreboard against Union, 63-27.@13OYSL pic.twitter.com/24tvhzpRc2 — Jamal Spencer (@JamalSpencerTV) September 9, 2023

Those are the four candidates. Make sure you get your votes in. The poll ends at noon on Thursday.

13 On Your Sidelines MVP winners from the 2023 season

Week 1: North Muskegon junior kicker Owen Booth

Congratulations to @NorthMuskegonFB kicker Owen Booth for being named the first @13OYSL MVP of the Week for the 2023 season after he nailed a 23-yard field goal last week to give the Norse the victory over Pewamo-Westphalia. pic.twitter.com/3FyoPsSy4U — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) September 2, 2023

Week 2: Montague senior wide receiver Paul Olson

Congratulations to @paul_olsonn of @Gue_Football game on winning the 13 On Your Sidelines MVP of the Week for Week 2! Great to have Paul in studio! @13OYSL pic.twitter.com/7eShdvyFFh — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) September 9, 2023

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.