VOTE | 13 On Your Sidelines MVP Candidates Week 2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Week 2 of the high school football season is under wraps and several guys stood out on the gridiron on both Thursday and Friday night.

At 13 On Your Sidelines, we need your help to help decide the Week 2 MVP.

Here are the four nominees:

East Grand Rapids senior wide receiver Tommy Cavanaugh

The first MVP candidate no doubt had the play of the week, and maybe even the play of the year. That would be East Grand Rapids senior Tommy Cavanaugh. The Pioneers star hauled in a 30-yard touchdown reception with no time left on the clock to stun the defending state champion South Christian Sailors 23-21.

Montague senior wide receiver Paul Olson

Candidate No. 2 comes to us from Montague High School on Thursday night. Wildcats wide receiver Paul Olson snagged six receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Both of his TDs went for more than 70 yards. The senior played an important role in Montague's 39-34 victory over Ravenna.

The @montwildcats are now 1-1 after holding off a comeback attempt from @RavennaDogsFB and coming away with a 39-34 win at home. pic.twitter.com/BV0XNavA5x — Matt Gard (@mgard_wzzm13) September 1, 2023

North Muskegon junior quarterback James Young

The next MVP candidate was as close to perfect as it gets on Thursday night. North Muskegon High School quarterback James Young threw for 390 yards and four touchdowns in Week 2. However, that was not the most impressive part of his stat line. He threw just one incomplete pass connecting with his targets on 19 of 20 throws. The Norse won big over Muskegon Catholic Central 41-21 on the junior's huge night.

North Muskegon is now 2-0, and their win this week was definitely more comfortable than last week. That is for sure! The Norse win over MCC 41-21@NorthMuskegonFB @tj_byard24 @James_4_Young @Landonnm_11 @bartos_cullen @13OYSL pic.twitter.com/dnTjC9UffK — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) September 1, 2023

Wayland senior running back Kaharrie Pureifoy

The final Week 2 MVP candidate was running all over the field on Thursday night. Wayland High School running back Kaharrie Pureifoy was leaving the Holland Christian defenders in his dust. On just eight carries, the Wildcats senior ran for 290 yards and four touchdowns. One of those runs went for 84 yards. Pureifoy was a big reason why Wayland took down the Maroons 42-28.

Honestly, Kaharrie Pureifoy might be that dude. Unreal performance tonight as @WUWildcats takes down Holland Christian, 49-35. @13OYSL pic.twitter.com/EgKhnpHPDx — Jamal Spencer (@JamalSpencerTV) September 1, 2023

Those are the four candidates. Get your votes in. The poll ends on Thursday at noon.

13 On Your Sidelines MVP winners from the 2023 season

Week 1: North Muskegon junior kicker Owen Booth

Congratulations to @NorthMuskegonFB kicker Owen Booth for being named the first @13OYSL MVP of the Week for the 2023 season after he nailed a 23-yard field goal last week to give the Norse the victory over Pewamo-Westphalia. pic.twitter.com/3FyoPsSy4U — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) September 2, 2023

