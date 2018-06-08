WYOMING, Mich. -- Opening night for high school football in Michigan is Thursday, August 23, which means the 13 ON YOUR SIDE sports department has a lot of scouting to do before the first 13 On Your Sidelines show that same night. We're crisscrossing the area letting you know about as many West Michigan football programs as we can.

The Wyoming Lee Rebels kicked off their 2018 season with a midnight practice on Monday, August 6. They haven't been to the playoffs since 2006, but they're making progress.

Lee didn't win a single game in 2014 or 2015. In 2016, they broke that losing streak and last year they rattle off three wins.

One of their wins last year came 48-0 against White Cloud, and that's who Lee plays during week one this season.

Believe it: Lee is taking in its first practice of the year at midnight! pic.twitter.com/8tRiTeP2jD — Mike Lacett (@mikelacett) August 6, 2018

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM