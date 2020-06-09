At least one former GR Griffin will have his name engraved on the Stanley Cup this year

Former Griffins players have had their names added to the Stanley Cup in six of the last 11 years and eight of the last 14 seasons.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Since the team’s introduction in 1996, 16 Grand Rapids Griffins players have gone on to have their names engraved on the Stanley Cup.

This year, no matter how the rest of the National Hockey League postseason pans out, the name of at least one more former Griffin will be added to the most famous trophy in sports.

In the Western Conference final, the Vegas Golden Knights will compete against the Dallas Starts. This matchup has Vegas’ Tomas Nosek going up against Dallas’ Mattias Janmark and assistant coach Todd Nelson.

Nosek was a center for the Griffins from 2014 through 2017, while Janmark had a brief stint as a Griffins forward in 2013 and 2014.

Nelson was a Griffins defenseman from 1996 through 2002, was an assistant coach for the team in 2002 through 2003, and then took over as head coach from 2015 through 2018.

The Eastern Conference final will feature a head-to-head between the Tampa Bay Lightening and the New York Islanders.

Tampa Bay features Director of Player Personnel and Assistant General Manager Stacy Roest; he played center for the Griffins in 2002 and 2003.

New York’s Assistant Coach John Gruden was a Griffins defenseman from 1999 to 2002.

Former Griffins players have had their names added to the Stanley Cup in six of the last 11 years and eight of the last 14 seasons. This years, that statistic will increase as at least one more former Griffins player is guaranteed to hoist the cup.