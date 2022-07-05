Muskegon Lumberjacks take on Madison Capitols in Game 5 of Eastern Conference Final

The Lumberjacks will have the home ice for the winner-take-all Game 5. The winner will punch their ticket to the Clark Cup Final.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — With the series tied 2-2, the Muskegon Lumberjacks are one win away from securing a spot in what would be their first Clark Club championship spot.

Earlier this week, the team took an away loss in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final to the Madison Capitols.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Mercy Health Arena.

Tickets prices have been reduced to $5 each.

