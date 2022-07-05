Muskegon Lumberjacks take on Madison Capitols in Game 5 of Eastern Conference Final

MUSKEGON, Mich. — With the series tied 2-2, the Muskegon Lumberjacks are one win away from securing a spot in what would be their first Clark Club championship spot.
Earlier this week, the team took an away loss in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final to the Madison Capitols.
The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Mercy Health Arena.
Tickets prices have been reduced to $5 each.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.