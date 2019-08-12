MUSKEGON, Mich — The Muskegon Lumberjacks are celebrating the holiday season with several upcoming themed nights.

Friday, Dec. 13 is Firefighter Night. Local heroes will be honored at the game and the Gerald R. Ford International Airport airplane toss. The team is also hosting a Coat, Boot and Blanket Drive, encouraging visitors to bring in new or gently used items. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

On Friday, Dec. 27, the Jacks are back with Ugly Sweater Night. The fan with the best-worst holiday sweater will win a La-Z-Boy recliner from Langlois Furniture. The game begins at 7:05 p.m

Flaunt Your Flannel Night is Dec. 28. Gear up in gingham, plaid, buffalo check, or hounds-tooth for the game. The Lumberjacks will be wearing custom flannel jerseys and will be auctioned online after the game. The fun starts at 7:05 p.m.

The Jacks hope you'll ring in the new year with them during their New Year's Eve Bash. The puck drops at 8:05 p.m. After the game, dueling pianos will play and the Times Square Ball Drop will be streamed in the arena. There will also be drink specials, party favors, music and dancing.

