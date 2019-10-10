MUSKEGON, Mich. — Exciting news for hockey fans in Muskegon -- the Muskegon Lumberjacks' season has started! But the fun doesn't officially start until the home opener this weekend.

The 'Jacks home opener is Saturday, Oct. 12. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. If seeing the Eastern Conference Champs take on Team USA 17 isn't enough to get you to the rink, it's also 13 ON YOUR SIDE Night.

The 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew will be at the game celebrating the 'Jacks 10th anniversary season.

Shanna Grove and Kristin Mazur were at the L.C. Walker Arena Thursday morning and heard from Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Andrea Sponaas about all the new upgrades at the arena, including the Bud Light Stage, new theme nights and brand-new concession options.

The two also heard from head coach Mike Hamilton about what fans can expect from the team this season, as well as a couple of first year players!

But a preview of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Night wouldn't be complete without a little friendly competition. Shanna got to practice her slap shot before she faced Lumberjacks mascot, Timber, in a shoot out.

And Shanna surprised us all with her stick skills!

