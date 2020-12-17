Muskegon Lumberjacks' home opener this weekend

The Lumberjacks announced in September that the team will play the 2020-21 season, but without fans in the stands.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The Muskegon Lumberjacks should have kicked off their home schedule nearly a month ago. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Jacks have instead opened their 2020-21 schedule with nine consecutive games on the road.

Coming off a three-game sweep of Dubuque on the road, Head Coach Mike Hamilton couldn’t be more pleased.

“We’re very happy to go and get six points in Dubuque,” said Hamilton. “It was great to see guys buy in with key pieces out of the lineup. Now, we need to turn the page against two very tough opponents- there’s no time to celebrate.”

The Lumberjacks announced in September that the team will play the 2020-21 season, but without fans in the stands.

"Undoubtedly, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the way we live and work. At this time, the State of Michigan will not allow Lumberjack fans inside Mercy Health Arena," a letter from Lumberjacks' owners Dan Israel and Bob Kaiser read.

"This directive will have a serious impact on the organization’s ability to function economically. Beyond the financial implications, these young men have worked nearly their entire lives to play for a team like the Lumberjacks. To turn them away this season could have detrimental, permanent setbacks," the letter continued.

By the time the Lumberjacks finally play their first home games on Friday, Dec. 18.

The second home game will be on Saturday, Dec. 19. Both are versus the Chicago Steel.

All the Lumberjacks games will be on HockeyTV.com, with the games against Chicago also airing on the Lumberjacks free audio via Mixlr, and many other USHL teams do the same.

