MUSKEGON, Mich. - The Muskegon Lumberjacks have announced their preseason schedule which includes seven games against opponents from the United States Hockey League (USHL) and North American Hockey League (NAHL).

The preseason begins on Sept. 6 with a series of home scrimmages against the NAHL's Janesville Jets. Both teams will play four games at L.C. Walker Arena in just over 24 hours at 3:30 and 6 p.m. on Sept. 6 and 1:30 and 4 p.m. on Sept. 7.

All four scrimmages are free and open to the public.

At 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 and 14, the Lumberjacks will host the Chicago Steel at L.C. Walker Arena. Tickets for the game on Sept. 13 will be $5 for students 17 and under and $8 for adults.

The preseason concludes on Friday, Sept. 20 against Team USA. The game is already sold out because it's the Lumberjacks' annual school day game. Puck drop is at 10:30 a.m. and will be broadcast live on HockeyTV and the Jacks' mixlr station.

